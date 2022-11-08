SAN DIEGO — Incumbent Monica Montgomery Steppe has built an early lead in the San Diego City Council District 4 race, early results in the California General Election showed Tuesday night.

Montgomery Steppe has received nearly 68% of the vote so far compared to her opponent Gloria Evangelista’s 32%.

District 4 includes the communities of Alta Vista, Broadway Heights, Chollas View, Emerald Hills, Encanto, Greater Skyline Hills, Jamacha, Lincoln Park, Lomita Village, North Bay Terrace, Oak Park, O’Farrell, Paradise Hills, Redwood Village, Rolando Park, South Bay Terrace, Valencia Park and Webster, according to the City of San Diego website.

As with her run in 2018, Montgomery Steppe returned with a community-centered message she says is built upon “transparency and community involvement.”

In her re-election bid, Montgomery Steppe focused on three primary issues: building economic opportunity, investment in neighborhoods and re-imagining public safety, plans that have won her key endorsements for another four years on the council. Among them are Fletcher and county Board of Supervisors Vice Chair Nora Vargas, fellow councilmembers Elo-Rivera, Vivian Moreno and von Wilpert and California Secretary of State Shirley Weber.