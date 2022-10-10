John McCann (left) and Ammar Campa-Najjar (right) are the two candidates for Chula Vista mayor in the Nov. 8 election.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. – For the first time in nearly a decade, Chula Vista will soon have a new mayor.

Mary Casillas Salas, a longtime local leader and the South Bay city’s first Latina mayor, is termed out, opening the door for new candidates to seek one of the city’s top jobs.

Residents narrowed down their top two picks to take on the role in California’s June 7 primary election.

Coming out on top, Chula Vista City Councilmember John McCann received 30.82 percent of the vote. In a close second, businessman Ammar Campa-Najjar garnered 22.56 percent of the vote.

In addition to McCann serving his fourth term on City Council, he is also the city’s deputy mayor, a position he has held under three different mayors. McCann is an Iraq War veteran and has been a small business owner for three decades. On his campaign website, McCann emphasizes public safety, fighting “unfair” taxes, removing tolls on state Route 125, bringing a four-year university to the city and “making the Chula Vista Bayfront a reality.”

McCann is endorsed by the Chula Vista Police Officers Association.

McCann appeared on FOX 5 Morning News on Oct. 10:

Campa-Najjar is a familiar name in San Diego County, having had unsuccessful runs for Congress in 2018 and 2020. He has served as a U.S. Chamber of Commerce executive and U.S. Department of Labor federal official. On his campaign website, Campa-Najjar lays out his visions for the east and west portions of the city. He emphasizes supporting working families, youth and seniors as well as public safety. Campa-Najjar also prioritizes generating revenue for “long-overdue projects” like the Chula Vista Bayfront, a university and a stadium.

Campa-Najjar’s endorsements include Gov. Gavin Newsom, Sen. Alex Padilla, Rep. Juan Vargas, Rep. Scott Peters, Rep. Mike Levin, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria and San Diego County Democratic Party.

Chula Vista residents will head to the polls on Nov. 8 for the General Election, ultimately deciding who will become the next head of San Diego County’s second-largest city.

Campa-Najjar will join FOX 5 Morning News on Oct. 21. His interview will be added below.