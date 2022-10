El Cajon mayoral race candidates Arnie Levine and Bill Wells pictured left to right. (KSWB)

SAN DIEGO — The mayor of El Cajon is seeking another term. Mayor Bill Wells faces Arnie Levine, a real estate broker, in the Nov. 8 election.

Both candidates appeared on the FOX 5 News this week to discuss their stances on important issues facing the East County city.

Bill Wells

Wells appeared on the FOX 5 News at 6 p.m. on Oct. 26:

Levine appeared on the FOX 5 News at 4 p.m. on Oct. 24: