SAN DIEGO — A ballot measure that would authorize child care at recreation facilities and buildings on park property owned by the City of San Diego was leading in early election results Tuesday night.

The approval of Measure H has garnered nearly 67% of the vote, early results showed. The measure requires approval of a simple majority to pass.

Supporters of the measure, which include council members Chris Cate and Vivian Moreno, say it would save working parents from having to choose between caring for their children and losing their jobs. Opponents of the measure include Love Balboa Park President David Lundin and the San Diego Union-Tribune Editorial Board.