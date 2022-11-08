John McCann (left) and Ammar Campa-Najjar (right) are the two candidates for Chula Vista mayor in the Nov. 8 election.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — City Councilmember John McCann has built an early lead in the Chula Vista mayoral race, early results in the California General Election showed Tuesday night.

McCann has garnered 53.92% of the votes so far compared to his opponent Ammar Campa-Najjar’s 46.08%.

McCann is a seasoned Chula Vista government official who has served four terms on the City Council while also holding the title of deputy mayor under three different mayors.

Campa-Najjar is a businessman who has had two previous runs for Congress, though he was never elected.

Chula Vista residents have cast their ballots to choose who will replace Mary Casillas Salas, a longtime local leader and the South Bay city’s first Latina mayor, who is termed out.

This race determines the first new leader in nearly a decade for San Diego County’s second-largest city.