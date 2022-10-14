SAN DIEGO — Kelly Martinez and John Hemmerling are vying to become San Diego County’s next sheriff.

After advancing from the June primary election, the two candidates will face off in a run-off contest on Nov. 8 in California’s general election.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is made up of more than 4,300 people who carry out law enforcement, emergency response and other duties in nine cities and more unincorporated communities across the region. The department is the law enforcement agency for Del Mar, Encinitas, Imperial Beach, Lemon Grove, Poway, San Marcos, Santee, Solana Beach and Vista. The department also operates seven detention facilities.

Below are the two candidates, listed in alphabetical order. Click on their names to view their campaign websites and review their stances in more detail.

John Hemmerling

Hemmerling, former assistant San Diego city attorney, U.S. Marine Corps officer and San Diego police officer, is the endorsed choice of the Republican Party of San Diego County and the Deputy City Attorney’s Association, among other organizations. When asked about San Diego County jail deaths in a May interview with the San Diego Union-Tribune, Hemmerling discussed his experience running prison compounds for detainees in Iraq “without incident.”

Hemmerling is a registered Republican, though the position is officially nonpartisan.

Hemmerling appeared on the FOX 5 Morning News on Oct. 13:

Kelly Martinez

Undersheriff Martinez received former San Diego County Sheriff Bill Gore’s endorsement as well as that of other high-profile local Democrats. She is implementing body cameras in jails, which she has said will “strengthen our relationship with the community by increasing accountability and trust.”

Martinez is a registered Democrat.

Martinez is scheduled to appear on the FOX 5 News at 5 p.m. on Oct. 20.