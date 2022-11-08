SAN DIEGO — Undersheriff Kelly Anne Martinez has built an early lead in San Diego County’s sheriff race, early results in the California General Election showed Tuesday night.

Martinez, a registered Democrat, has garnered about 58% of the vote compared to her opponent John Hemmerling, who has nearly 42% of the vote. Hemmerling, a registered Republican, is a former assistant San Diego city attorney, U.S. Marine Corps officer and San Diego police officer.

The department is the law enforcement agency for Del Mar, Encinitas, Imperial Beach, Lemon Grove, Poway, San Marcos, Santee, Solana Beach and Vista. The department also operates seven detention facilities.

Martinez received former San Diego County Sheriff Bill Gore’s endorsement as well as that of other high-profile local Democrats.

If elected, Martinez would be the county’s first female sheriff.