SAN DIEGO — Kent Lee has built an early lead in the San Diego City Council District 6 race, early results in the General Election showed Tuesday night.

Lee has received 57% of the vote so far compared to his opponent Tommy Hough’s nearly 43%.

District 6 includes the communities of Clairemont Mesa East, Clairemont Mesa West, Kearny Mesa, Mira Mesa, Rancho Peñasquitos and Sorrento Valley, according to the City of San Diego website.

District 6 is the only city council seat among the four that are up for grabs this election that does not have an incumbent seeking re-election, as Chris Cate has reached his term limit.

Lee’s platform prioritizes housing attainability, “smart, community-minded infrastructure” investments, economic growth out of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the future of the Convoy Pan Asian Cultural and Business Innovation District. Lee is endorsed by the county’s Democratic Party and a number of key local Democrats including Gloria and six members of the council: Elo-Rivera, Campillo, von Wilpert, Montgomery Steppe, Campbell and Vivian Moreno.

Hough is a county planning commissioner.