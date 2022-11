SAN DIEGO — The mayor of La Mesa is seeking a third term.

Mayor Mark Arapostathis faces Kristina Alessio, also a former council member, in the Nov. 8 election. If elected, Alessio would be the first woman to be mayor of the East County city.

Arapostathis is scheduled to appear on the FOX 5 Morning News on Nov. 4.

Alessio appeared on the FOX 5 News at 1 p.m. on Nov. 2: