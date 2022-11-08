“Peak-season pricing” will be in effect from Oct. 2, 2022 to Jan. 22, 2023, USPS says. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

(WCMH) – Millions of Americans are casting their votes for the 2022 midterm elections on Tuesday, and some may be wondering whether or not the mail is running.

The United States Postal Service does deliver mail on Election Day, which is not considered a holiday by the USPS. The holidays USPS observes include: New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Presidents’ Day, Memorial Day, Juneteenth, July 4, Labor Day, Columbus Day, Veterans Day, Thanksgiving, and Christmas.

In addition, UPS remains open as well as FedEx. Amazon does not recognize Election Day as one of seven paid holidays.

If you are voting by mail, keep in mind that the US Postal Service recommends mailing your ballot at least one week prior to your state’s deadline, and some states may recommend allowing even more time.

States also vary when it comes to whether or not the ballot must reach election offices or be postmarked by a specified deadline. If you still haven’t mailed your ballot as of Election Day, you should check your local election guidance to find a designate drop off place, such as a drop box or a polling center.

For the latest election news and results, click here.