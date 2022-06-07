SAN DIEGO – San Diego County Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher and opponent Amy Reichert are poised to advance to the November general election in the District 4 race, early results showed Tuesday.

Fletcher had 63.56% of the early vote. Fletcher joined the Board of Supervisors in 2019, before which he was a California state assemblymember. Before politics, he served as a Marine and served two combat tours.

Reichert had 27.35% of the early vote. According to her campaign website, the La Mesa resident helped cofound ReOpen San Diego, a nonprofit that “rallied tirelessly” for the safe reopening of schools, struggling small businesses and against vaccine mandates and passports.

District 4 spans many central areas within the city of San Diego, from Clairemont to Rolando, along with the East County cities of La Mesa and Lemon Grove as well as Spring Valley. The region is 101 square miles — 78 incorporated, 23 unincorporated — and is the most ethnically diverse district in the county, according to Fletcher’s website. Its population is more than 675,000.