SAN DIEGO — The mayor of Escondido is running for reelection this November.

Paul McNamara, who also goes by “Mac,” is facing a challenge from Dane White, who serves on the Escondido Union High School Board.

McNamara is scheduled to appear on the FOX 5 Morning News on Oct. 31.

White appeared on the FOX 5 News at 5 p.m. on Oct. 26: