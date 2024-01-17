SAN DIEGO — Residents gathered in Valencia Park Tuesday night for another city council candidate forum.

Henry Foster III, Tylisa Suseberry, and Chida Warren-Darby are the three candidates hoping to win the open council spot. A seat became available after Monica Montgomery Steppe resigned and accepted a seat with the County Board of Supervisors.

“I would like to see economic development,” said Marry Young, a resident of District Four. “We only have two stores in our community.”

Homelessness, public safety, and economic development were some of the topics and questions posed to the candidates. Economic development led the charge among people in the room.

“The top priority is economic development and making sure we are investing in our community and our residents,” said Foster III, who’s called Southeast San Diego home his entire life.

“If you drive down Imperial Avenue, you see a lot of boarded up business. Small business would be key for me, “ added Suseberry.

Warren-Darby, who also grew up in Southeast San Diego, says public safety is a top priority for her, also noting she would bring a holistic approach to issues like homelessness and development.

“Public safety — people want to know what we’re doing,” said Warren-Darby. “People should vote for me because I have a heart for this community. I’m 42 years old and not much has changed in those 42 years.”

Meanwhile, some residents say beautification of streets is a list item they’d like the next council member to focus on.

“We are tree canopy poor and those are things that matter to us,” said resident Wes Janssen. “Making the community more livable and walkable, a nicer place to be.”

All candidates spoke to the importance of adding more EV charging stations to the neighborhoods as well.

The special election will take place on March 5.