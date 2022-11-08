SAN DIEGO — Incumbent Jim Desmond has built an early lead in the San Diego County Board of Supervisors District 5 race, early results in the California General Election showed Tuesday night.

Desmond has garnered nearly 61% of the vote so far compared to his opponent Tiffany Boyd-Hodgson’s 39%.

District 5 covers the northernmost part of San Diego County, spanning from the Oceanside coast all the way to Ocotillo Wells in San Diego’s desert. The district is over 2,000 square miles, making up over 51% of San Diego County, according to Desmond’s website. Over 700,00 people live in this district, which is made up of predominantly unincorporated communities.

Desmond is the incumbent supervisor in District 5 and the former mayor of San Marcos. His re-election campaign has been endorsed by the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce and the San Diego Deputy District Attorneys Association, among other organizations.

Boyd-Hodson is a scientist and a director on the Vallecitos Water District.