SAN DIEGO — The deadline to register to vote is around the corner for the Fourth Supervisorial District, water separation and City of Chula Vista special elections on Nov. 7.

Residents who would like to vote in the elections must register by Monday, Oct. 23 to receive a ballot in the mail. All registration forms must be postmarked or delivered by the deadline. Voters can also register online up until midnight.

After the deadline, prospective voters looking to cast a ballot in the elections otherwise need to make a trip in person to the Registrar’s office in Kearny Mesa or a vote center starting on Oct. 28 to conditionally register.

Those who conditionally register will be able to submit a provisional ballot in their respective election though Nov. 7. Once the conditional registration is verified, the voter’s provisional ballot will be counted. More about conditional voter registration can be found here.

Depending on your place of residence, San Diego County residents will be able to participate in one of the following elections:

Fourth Supervisorial District special runoff to fill the seat vacated by Nathan Fletcher for the remainder of the current term ending in January 2027.

The city attorney special election for the City of Chula Vista for the remainder of the current term ending in December 2026.

Voters who live in the Fallbrook Public Utility District and Rainbow Municipal Water District will vote on a ballot measure.

Only the voters who live in each of those districts can vote in their respective elections.

Residents can check if they’re eligible to participate in the special elections here. Those who live within the boundaries of the districts can check their registration or register to vote online at the Registrar of Voters’ website.

According to county officials, registration will be required if you are not registered in San Diego County, recently moved or changed your name.

The election for the District 4 seat will be the second held following Fletcher’s resignation amid sexual misconduct allegations.

San Diego City Councilmember Monica Montgomery Steppe and Reopen San Diego founder Amy Reichert were the top vote-getters in August’s primary election. Voters will get to pick between the two for the seat.

Meanwhile, the special election for the Chula Vista city attorney will be to fill a seat that was left empty after residents elected a candidate that died before the final day to vote in the race.

Voters who live in the jurisdictions of the Fallbrook Public Utility District and Rainbow Municipal Water District will be voting on a ballot measure to decide if the water districts will separate from the San Diego Water Authority.

Official ballots began arriving in the mail during the week of Sunday, Oct. 8, according to the county. Early voting started on Oct. 9 at the Registrar of Voters Office in Kearny Mesa. Ballot drop boxes were also made available throughout the county shortly after.

Starting on Saturday, Oct. 28, select vote centers will open throughout the county to expand early voting options. The vote centers will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

To find an official ballot drop box or vote center nearby, voters can go to the Registrar of Voters’ website.

Election officials encourage voters to take advantage of early voting opportunities ahead of the primary, using the convenience of mail or ballot drop-offs. Early voters can track the status of their ballot through the U.S. Postal Service’s “Where’s My Ballot?” program.