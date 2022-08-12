SAN DIEGO – Ahead of the Nov. 8 election, the San Diego County Registrar of Voters has mailed out 1.9 million postcards, letting voters know of the various ways to cast their ballot this fall.

The nearly two million registered voters in San Diego County will receive their postcards in the coming days and weeks, as well as a mail-in ballot beginning in October, according to the County News Center.

All voters in San Diego County will be able to make the decision on how they wish to vote this year, whether that means voting in person or mailing in the ballot sent to their registered address.

Those who would like to drop off their mail-in ballot in person will be able to at any of the over 130 drop box locations throughout the area. Those centers will open on Oct. 10, two days after mail-in ballots go out.

San Diego County will also open 200 vote centers in the days leading up to Election Day, with 40 of those opening up on Oct. 29.

“Elections are no longer a one-day event, and there is no need to wait until Election Day to vote,” County News Center wrote on its website.

In the meantime, voters are encouraged to check that their registration is correct and update with any new information. Those who are not registered to vote but would like to, can do so HERE.