SAN DIEGO — Voters in Carlsbad will choose a new mayor this Nov. 8 election.

The pair of candidates are listed below in alphabetical order, with links to their campaign websites so voters may review their stances in detail.

Council member, City of Carlsbad

Blackburn appeared on FOX 5 News on Nov. 3:

Retired businessman

Curtin is scheduled to appear on FOX 5 News on Nov. 4.