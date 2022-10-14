SAN DIEGO — San Diego County voters in two supervisorial districts will soon decide which candidates will represent them for a four-year term.

In District 4, Supervisor Nathan Fletcher, the current chair of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors, will seek re-election against challenger Amy Reichert.

District 4 spans many central areas within the city of San Diego from Clairemont to Rolando, along with the East County cities of La Mesa and Lemon Grove as well as Spring Valley. The region is 101 square miles — 78 incorporated, 23 unincorporated — and is the most ethnically diverse district in the county, according to Fletcher’s website. Its population is more than 675,000.

In District 5, incumbent Supervisor Jim Desmond will seek re-election against Tiffany Boyd-Hodgson. Both candidates did not appear on the June primary election ballot as they were the only two candidates running for the seat.

District 5 covers the northern-most part of San Diego County, spanning from the Oceanside coast all the way to Ocotillo Wells in San Diego’s desert. The district is over 2,000 square miles, making up over 51% of San Diego County, according to Desmond’s website. Over 700,00 people live in this district, which is made up of predominantly unincorporated communities.

Residents who live in supervisorial districts 4 and 5 will be able to cast their votes on Nov. 8.

Here is some more information on the candidates:

District 4

Nathan Fletcher (Incumbent)

San Diego County supervisor/educator

You can learn more about his campaign here.

Nathan Fletcher

Amy Reichert

Small business owner

You can learn more about her campaign here.

Amy Reichert

District 5

Jim Desmond (Incumbent)

San Diego County supervisor

You can learn more about his campaign here.

Jim Desmond

Tiffany Boyd-Hodgson

Scientist/water director

You can learn more about her campaign here.

Tiffany Boyd-Hodgson (Credit: Joe Dusel)