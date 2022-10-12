CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Two of four seats on the Chula Vista City Council are up for grabs. Voters in districts 1 and 2 will cast their ballots for their choice in the Nov. 8 election.

Two members of the council are slated to return to the body: Stephen Padilla (District 3) and Andrea Cardenas (District 4).

Here are the candidates looking to fill the open spots on the council. Click on their names (listed in alphabetical order) to view their campaign websites and review their stances.

District 1

Carolina Chavez, economic development director

FOX 5 has invited Chavez to join us, but has not heard back from her as of this writing.

Marco Contreras, small business owner

Contreras appeared on the FOX 5 Morning News on Oct. 12:

District 2

Jose Preciado, director, Sweetwater Authority

Steve Stenberg, retired firefighter

Stenberg will appear on the FOX 5 News at 5 p.m. on Oct. 13.