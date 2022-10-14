SAN DIEGO — On Nov. 8, two seats on the San Diego Unified School Board will be up for grabs.

Voters in districts B and C will choose between two candidates in each district, with the winners serving on the school board for a four-year term.

Below are the candidates in each district, listed in alphabetical order. Click on their names to view their campaign websites and review their stances in detail.

District B

In District B, the candidates are vying to fill the seat of Kevin Beiser, who has termed out and cannot seek re-election.

This sub-district represents schools in the northeast portion of the city and along Interstate 8 between state Route 163 and state Route 125.

The high schools in District B include Patrick Henry and Canyon Hills high schools.

View all schools in District B

Shana Hazan

Early education commissioner

Godwin Higa

Retired principal/teacher

District C

Two candidates are competing to replace Michael McQuary, who has served on the board since 2014 and is not listed on the ballot for re-election.

District C is the westernmost sub-district of schools, stretching up the coast from Point Loma to La Jolla along Interstate 5.

The high schools in District C include Point Loma, Mission Bay, La Jolla and University City high schools.

View all schools in District C

Cody Petterson

Educator/parent

Petterson is scheduled to appear on the FOX 5 News at 5 p.m. on Oct. 18.

Becca Williams

Charter school businesswoman

Williams is scheduled to appear on the FOX 5 news at 6 p.m. on Oct. 18.