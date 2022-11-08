SAN DIEGO — Incumbent Dr. Jennifer Campbell has built an early lead in the San Diego City Council District 2 race, early results in the General Election showed Tuesday night.

Campbell has received nearly 56% of the vote so far compared to her opponent Dr. Linda Lukacs’s 44%.

District 2 includes the communities of Clairemont, Linda Vista, the Midway District, Mission Beach, Ocean Beach, Pacific Beach and Point Loma, according to the City of San Diego website.

Campbell, a family physician, was elected to represent the district in 2018 by defeating Republican incumbent Lorie Zapf, giving the Democrats a 6-3 council majority at the time.

She enters her re-election bid with lofty priorities on housing, public safety and the environment as well as some high-profile endorsements, including from state Sen. Toni Atkins, Mayor Todd Gloria and San Diego County Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher, among others.

Lukacs is a dentist and educator.