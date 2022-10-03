SAN DIEGO — San Diego County registered voters should be receiving voter information pamphlets by Oct. 7 for the upcoming Nov. 8 Statewide General Election, county officials said Monday.

Voting options, election deadlines, candidate statements and a sample of your official ballot will be provided in the pamphlets, Tracy DeFore with the County of San Diego Communications Office states.

“You may use the sample ballot to practice making your selections before marking your official ballot,” DeFore said.

Starting Oct. 8, 1.9 million registered voters will receive ballots in the mail. Ballot drop box and vote center locations can be found inside of the voter information pamphlet.

Those who signed up to get the voter information pamphlet electronically should receive an email giving the same information and a link to the pamphlet.