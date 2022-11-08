Two dueling initiatives regarding sports gambling on Tuesday’s ballot seem likely to fail, according to vote totals released by the California Secretary of State’s Office.

Prop 26 would’ve allowed for sports gambling to take place at one of California’s four sanctioned racetracks, as well as allow people of legal gambling age to place bets on sporting events at a tribal casino.

The initiative also included language that would allow for tribal casinos to bring in dice games and roulette, which are currently illegal in California. It would’ve also paved the way for native tribes to sue cardrooms, which some tribes have accused of skirting gambling laws.

Proposition 26 was largely supported by the California tribes that already have gambling infrastructure, and was opposed by anti-gambling groups and many owners of cardrooms whose businesses could’ve been threatened by its passing.

Other opponents of Prop 26 included many supporters of Prop 27 — the other sports gambling initiative.

Proposition 27, largely funded and endorsed by sports betting sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, would’ve paved the way for Californians of legal gambling age to place bets on sporting events from the comfort of their homes using their phones.

Prop 27 would’ve allowed Native American tribes, as well as gaming companies who make deals with one of California’s 79 tribes, to offer mobile and online sports betting for adults 21 and older.

Prop 27 was opposed by some of California’s largest Native tribes, many of which supported the alternative Prop 26.

Both of the sports gambling initiatives were expected to bring in millions of dollars in tax revenue to the state of California.

The two initiatives were the most expensive races in California election history.