SAN DIEGO — Voters in some areas of San Diego County will soon start receiving ballots ahead of the Nov. 7 special election.

Almost 600,000 ballots were sent to voters in the Fourth Supervisorial District, in Chula Vista, in the Fallbrook Public Utility District and in the Rainbow Municipal Water District, the County of San Diego said Monday.

Voters in the Fourth Supervisorial District will decide who will serve the rest of the current term, which ends in January 2027.

In Chula Vista, voters will choose who should fill the open seat for city attorney through December 2026, when the current term ends.

Voters in the Fallbrook Public Utility District and Rainbow Municipal Water District will vote on a ballot measure regarding the detachment of those districts from San Diego County Water Authority.

Voters can return their ballot by mail or to an official ballot drop box starting Tuesday, Oct. 10 through Tuesday, Nov. 7. No postage is required to mail back your ballot.

Voters can also cast their ballots in person at the Registrar of Voters office in Kearny Mesa. Voting is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

To determine whether you’re in one of the affected districts, visit SDVote.com.