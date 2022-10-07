SAN DIEGO — Registered voters in San Diego County can expect to receive their ballots for the November election as soon as Saturday.

More than 1.9 million ballots started going out to voters Friday. Voters can mail back their ballots, no stamp required, and track it using “Where’s My Ballot.” Voters will find an “I Voted” sticker inside their ballot packet.

Starting Monday, voters also have the option of dropping off their ballots in one of dozens of drop box locations throughout the county. Be sure to check the location’s hours before you go.

Also, on Monday, voters can start casting their ballots at the Registrar of Voters office in Kearny Mesa. Early voting is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thirty-nine vote centers will open on Oct. 29, and on Nov. 29, more than 200 vote centers will open. On Election Day, Nov. 8, all vote centers will be open.

Still need to register to vote, or unsure of your registration status? Visit the Registrar of Voters website.