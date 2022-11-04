SAN DIEGO — San Diego County officials on Friday announced the opening of 179 vote centers starting Saturday as Election Day inches closer.

Last Saturday, 39 vote centers opened to the public for 11 days, according to the county. A total of 218 vote centers will be available Saturday through Tuesday.

Vote center hours will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Monday. On Election Day Tuesday, the voting hours change to 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

At the vote centers, you can:

Vote in-person or drop off a mail-in ballot

Vote using an accessible ballot marking device

Receive assistance and voting materials in multiple languages

Register to vote or update your voter registration and vote on the same day