SAN DIEGO — On November 8, voters will decide who will serve in four districts on the San Diego City Council.

Each of the four races feature the top two vote-getters from the June primary election.

Three of the races include an incumbent seeking to be reelected, with only District 6 guaranteed to elect a new councilmember as Republican Chris Cate will be termed out.

Five other members of the council are slated to return to the body: Joe LaCava (District 1), Stephen Whitburn (District 3), Marni von Wilpert (District 5), Raul Campillo (District 7) and Council President Sean Elo-Rivera (District 9). All five won their elections in 2020 and would be eligible to run again in two years.

Here are the candidates looking to fill the open spots on the San Diego City Council. Click on their names (listed in alphabetical order, with incumbents at the top) to view their campaign websites and review their stances in detail.

District 2

Campbell, a family physician, was elected to represent the district in 2018 by defeating Republican incumbent Lorie Zapf, giving the Democrats a 6-3 council majority.

Campbell enters her re-election bid with lofty priorities on housing, public safety and the environment as well as some high-profile endorsements, including from state Sen. Toni Atkins, Mayor Todd Gloria and San Diego County Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher, among others.

Lukacs, a dentist and educator, has been critical of the current state of the district. The Point Loma resident says her top priorities are addressing the homelessness crisis, crime in the district, development of the Midway District and short-term vacation rental regulations. Former District 2 Councilmember Lorie Zapf and former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer are among her notable endorsements.

District 4

As with her run in 2018, Montgomery Steppe returns with a community-centered message she says is built upon “transparency and community involvement.”

In her re-election bid, Montgomery Steppe focused on three primary issues: building economic opportunity, investment in neighborhoods and re-imagining public safety, plans that have won her key endorsements for another four years on the council. Among them are Fletcher and county Board of Supervisors Vice Chair Nora Vargas, fellow councilmembers Elo-Rivera, Vivian Moreno and von Wilpert, and California Secretary of State Shirley Weber.

Evangelista, a dietician, does not claim to be a part of any political party. He says his priorities for District 4 include infrastructure improvements, affordable housing, less government and more transparency, and working to make neighborhoods safer by training neighborhood watch groups.

District 6

Hough, a Democrat, has sought the seat once before, advancing out of the primary in 2018 before falling about 3,500 votes shy of Cate in the general election. He touts himself as the co-founder of San Diego County Democrats for Environmental Action and as a former broadcaster. He’s supportive of the city’s Climate Action Plan and says he’s running for council to help solve the city’s homeless crisis.

Another Democrat, Lee’s platform prioritizes housing attainability, “smart, community-minded infrastructure” investments, economic growth out of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the future of the Convoy Pan Asian Cultural and Business Innovation District. Lee is endorsed by the county’s Democratic Party and a number of key local Democrats including Gloria and six members of the council: Elo-Rivera, Campillo, von Wilpert, Montgomery Steppe, Campbell and Vivian Moreno.

District 8

In a rematch from the 2018 election between the two candidates, Moreno now has experience as chair of the Land Use and Housing Committee and vice-chair of the Audit Committee. Her priorities for the district include ensuring “equitable services and resources” for residents, building more housing, repairing streets and promoting job growth, her website shows.

It’s won her the endorsement of some notable local figures such as Atkins, Fletcher, Montgomery Steppe and the mayors of Chula Vista and National City.

Martinez currently works as a community representative for U.S. Rep. Juan Vargas and was the longtime director of Nestor Community Clinic. He also previously served on the San Ysidro School Board, an election he won at age 27, according to his website. He bills himself as a “community activist” rather than a career politician and targets community infrastructure, affordable housing and building healthy communities as priorities.