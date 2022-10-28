SAN DIEGO — In Imperial Beach, four candidates are vying to fill the seat of mayor.
The candidates are listed below in alphabetical order, with links to their campaign websites so voters can review their stances in detail.
Paloma Aguirre
City of Imperial Beach District 1 council member
FOX 5 has invited Aguirre to join us, but has not heard back from her as of this writing.
John “Jack” Fisher
City of Imperial Beach District 2 council member
Fisher appeared on the FOX 5 Morning News on Oct. 27:
Vance E. Locke
Artist
FOX 5 has invited Locke to join us, but has not heard back from him as of this writing.
Shirley Nakawatase
Certified Public Accountant
Nakawatase appeared on the FOX 5 News at 4 p.m. on Oct. 26: