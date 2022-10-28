SAN DIEGO — Encinitas residents will cast their votes for a new mayor of the North County city this November.

The four candidates are listed below in alphabetical order, with links to their campaign websites so voters can review their stances in more detail.

Michael “Myekah” Blobe

Community volunteer

Blobe is scheduled to appear on the FOX 5 News at 5 p.m. on Nov. 3.

Cindy Cremona

Small business owner

Tony Kranz

City councilmember

Jeff Morris

Community advocate

Morris is scheduled to appear on the FOX 5 News at 4 p.m. on Nov. 3.