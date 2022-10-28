SAN DIEGO — Encinitas residents will cast their votes for a new mayor of the North County city this November.
The four candidates are listed below in alphabetical order, with links to their campaign websites so voters can review their stances in more detail.
Michael “Myekah” Blobe
Community volunteer
Blobe is scheduled to appear on the FOX 5 News at 5 p.m. on Nov. 3.
Cindy Cremona
Small business owner
Tony Kranz
City councilmember
Jeff Morris
Community advocate
Morris is scheduled to appear on the FOX 5 News at 4 p.m. on Nov. 3.