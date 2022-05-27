SAN DIEGO – Thirty-nine vote centers open Saturday to give voters another opportunity to cast their ballots ahead of California’s June 7 primary.

Spanning from the North County to the South Bay, the centers open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Election Day. Eligible voters are able to visit any of the centers as well as the San Diego County Registrar of Voters facility to vote in person or to return mail-in ballots.

They are the first batch of centers until June 4 when 179 more open, bringing the county’s total to 218. That day, voting hours are extended to run from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. The full list of all 218 sites is available here with the 39 centers opening first posted below.

Elections officials say the centers are ADA accessible with ballot marking devices. Language assistance and voting materials also will be available in four federally covered languages.

Voters then can track the status of their ballots here or through the U.S. Postal Service’s “Where’s My Ballot?” tool.

See the entire list of voting centers opening Saturday below

VOTING CENTERMUNICIPALITYADDRESS
Bonsall Community Center – Main RoomBonsall31505 Old River Road
Back Country Resource CenterBoulevard39919 Ribbonwood Road
Pine Ave. Community Center – GymCarlsbad3209 Harding St.
Calavera Community Park – Activity RoomCarlsbad2997 Glasgow Dr.
Southwestern CollegeChula Vista900 Otay Lakes Road, Lot A
MAAC Community CenterChula Vista1387 3rd Ave.
City of Coronado – Community Center – Abalone RoomCoronado1845 Strand Way
Kennedy Rec Center – Meeting RoomEl Cajon1675 E. Madison Ave.
Crest Community ClubhouseEl Cajon113 North Park Dr.
Wells ParkEl Cajon1153 E. Madison Ave.
Westfield North County – Community RoomEscondido272 E. Via Rancho Parkway
Community Lutheran Church – Meeting HallEscondido3575 E. Valley Parkway
Fallbrook Community Center – AuditoriumFallbrook341 Heald Lane
SBUSD Ed Center – Burress AuditoriumImperial Beach601 Elm Ave.
Jamul Community CenterJamul14866 Lyons Valley Road
Julian Town Hall – DownstairsJulian2129 Main St.
UCSD Price Center – Bear and Red Shoe RoomLa Jolla9500 Gilman Dr.
La Mesa 1st United Methodist Church HallLa Mesa4690 Palm Ave.
Lemon Grove Masonic Lodge No. 736 – HallLemon Grove2590 Main St.
Camacho Recreation Center – GymNational City1810 E. 22nd St.
Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center – Main HallNational City140 E. 12th St.
Women’s Club of OceansideOceanside1606 Missouri Ave.
El Corazon Senior Center – ClassroomsOceanside3302 Senior Center Dr.
Pine Valley Community Center – Main HallPine Valley28890 Old Hwy 80
Ramona Community Center – Computer RoomRamona434 Aqua Lane
Downtown Works – Second Floor, Room 201San Diego550 West B St.
Columbus Club of San Diego – Assembly HallSan Diego4425 Home Ave.
Mid City Community – GymnasiumSan Diego4302 Landis St.
Southwestern Yacht ClubSan Diego2702 Qualtrough St.
Downtown Works – Suite 4440San Diego4438 Ingraham St.
Father Junipero Serra HallSan Diego2540 San Diego Ave.
USD – Degheri Alumni Center – Room No. 113San Diego5998 Alcala Park
Southcrest Rec Center – Meeting Room No. 1San Diego4149 Newton Ave., Use S. 40th St.
Encanto Recreation Center – Meeting RoomSan Diego6508 Wunderlin Ave.
Registrar of VotersSan Diego5600 Overland Ave., Suite 100
Carmel Mountain Ranch Rec Center – MPR Room No. 103San Diego10152 Rancho Carmel Dr.
Pacific Highlands Ranch Rec Center – MPR NorthSan Diego5977 Village Center Loop Road
Colonel Irving Salomon Community Center – Game RoomSan Ysidro179 Diza Road
Spring Valley Community Center – Computer RoomSpring Valley8735 Jamacha Blvd.
Vista Civic Center – Vance Community RoomVista200 Civic Center Dr., Use Alta Vista Dr.

For more information on other local races in the California June Primary and voting tips, check out our 2022 Election Guide.