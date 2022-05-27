SAN DIEGO – Thirty-nine vote centers open Saturday to give voters another opportunity to cast their ballots ahead of California’s June 7 primary.

Spanning from the North County to the South Bay, the centers open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Election Day. Eligible voters are able to visit any of the centers as well as the San Diego County Registrar of Voters facility to vote in person or to return mail-in ballots.

They are the first batch of centers until June 4 when 179 more open, bringing the county’s total to 218. That day, voting hours are extended to run from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. The full list of all 218 sites is available here with the 39 centers opening first posted below.

Elections officials say the centers are ADA accessible with ballot marking devices. Language assistance and voting materials also will be available in four federally covered languages.

Voters then can track the status of their ballots here or through the U.S. Postal Service’s “Where’s My Ballot?” tool.

See the entire list of voting centers opening Saturday below

VOTING CENTER MUNICIPALITY ADDRESS Bonsall Community Center – Main Room Bonsall 31505 Old River Road Back Country Resource Center Boulevard 39919 Ribbonwood Road Pine Ave. Community Center – Gym Carlsbad 3209 Harding St. Calavera Community Park – Activity Room Carlsbad 2997 Glasgow Dr. Southwestern College Chula Vista 900 Otay Lakes Road, Lot A MAAC Community Center Chula Vista 1387 3rd Ave. City of Coronado – Community Center – Abalone Room Coronado 1845 Strand Way Kennedy Rec Center – Meeting Room El Cajon 1675 E. Madison Ave. Crest Community Clubhouse El Cajon 113 North Park Dr. Wells Park El Cajon 1153 E. Madison Ave. Westfield North County – Community Room Escondido 272 E. Via Rancho Parkway Community Lutheran Church – Meeting Hall Escondido 3575 E. Valley Parkway Fallbrook Community Center – Auditorium Fallbrook 341 Heald Lane SBUSD Ed Center – Burress Auditorium Imperial Beach 601 Elm Ave. Jamul Community Center Jamul 14866 Lyons Valley Road Julian Town Hall – Downstairs Julian 2129 Main St. UCSD Price Center – Bear and Red Shoe Room La Jolla 9500 Gilman Dr. La Mesa 1st United Methodist Church Hall La Mesa 4690 Palm Ave. Lemon Grove Masonic Lodge No. 736 – Hall Lemon Grove 2590 Main St. Camacho Recreation Center – Gym National City 1810 E. 22nd St. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center – Main Hall National City 140 E. 12th St. Women’s Club of Oceanside Oceanside 1606 Missouri Ave. El Corazon Senior Center – Classrooms Oceanside 3302 Senior Center Dr. Pine Valley Community Center – Main Hall Pine Valley 28890 Old Hwy 80 Ramona Community Center – Computer Room Ramona 434 Aqua Lane Downtown Works – Second Floor, Room 201 San Diego 550 West B St. Columbus Club of San Diego – Assembly Hall San Diego 4425 Home Ave. Mid City Community – Gymnasium San Diego 4302 Landis St. Southwestern Yacht Club San Diego 2702 Qualtrough St. Downtown Works – Suite 4440 San Diego 4438 Ingraham St. Father Junipero Serra Hall San Diego 2540 San Diego Ave. USD – Degheri Alumni Center – Room No. 113 San Diego 5998 Alcala Park Southcrest Rec Center – Meeting Room No. 1 San Diego 4149 Newton Ave., Use S. 40th St. Encanto Recreation Center – Meeting Room San Diego 6508 Wunderlin Ave. Registrar of Voters San Diego 5600 Overland Ave., Suite 100 Carmel Mountain Ranch Rec Center – MPR Room No. 103 San Diego 10152 Rancho Carmel Dr. Pacific Highlands Ranch Rec Center – MPR North San Diego 5977 Village Center Loop Road Colonel Irving Salomon Community Center – Game Room San Ysidro 179 Diza Road Spring Valley Community Center – Computer Room Spring Valley 8735 Jamacha Blvd. Vista Civic Center – Vance Community Room Vista 200 Civic Center Dr., Use Alta Vista Dr.

