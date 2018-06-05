Skip to content
fox5sandiego.com
San Diego
62°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Apps
Email Newsletters
Remarkable Women 2020
Coronavirus
Hidden History
Politics
Traffic
Morning News
Local
California
National
World
Entertainment
Health
Business
Tech
Border Report
Earthquakes
Explore San Diego
Podcasts
Get a copy of a news story
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Seen on FOX 5
Primary Election
California Primary Voter Guide
Voter Resources for the California Primary
Top Stories
Inside California Politics: Preview of Super Tuesday results
Top Stories
Technical issues lead to long lines for some California voters
Top Stories
Dr. Jill Biden campaigns in San Diego for husband Joe
Video
Get live election results from the California primary
Residents in 14 states cast their votes on Super Tuesday
Video
Experts: Super Tuesday will be big test for remaining Dems
Video
Sports
Padres
Neighborhood All-Stars
High School Sports
Contests
Be Our Guest
About Us
Our Team
FOX 5 TV Schedule
Jobs at Fox 5
Advertise with FOX 5
Terms of Use
High Definition Media Specifications
Closed Captioning Info
Public File Help
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Live election results from the California primary
Top Races
President
Congress
State Legislature
City & County
Ballot Measures
School Boards
Judges
Special Districts
Top Races
Live Primary Election Results