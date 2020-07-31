Destination Nevada: Seven Magic Mountains

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The lights and the resorts are what usually attract people to Las Vegas, but in and around the entertainment capitol there is a lot of art to be found.

In the middle of the empty desert south of Las Vegas, you can find crowds pulling off the busy interstate, snapping Instagram worthy photos. These stacked colorful boulders draw people away from the city.

“It is a hop, skip and a jump away and we have never been out here so something fun to do for the family,” said Veronica Scherzi.

This art installation is called the Seven Magic Mountains.

The totems are 30 to 35 feet tall

“It is super cool we love it, it is bigger up close than we see it from the road we pass by it all the time,” Scherzi said.

A Swiss artist initially wanted this to be here for two years, but because it was so popular, it stayed. Its location has become a popular social media photo destination.

Melissa Aler has driven by several times.

“All over social media, Facebook, Instagram all my friends came here,” Aler said.

These are not the typical Las Vegas Strip photos; many people say it is simply something different that changes up their trip to Nevada.

This attraction brings hundreds of people out here everyday. One of the best parts about it — it is free.

The outdoor installation remains open but they ask people to please practice social distancing.