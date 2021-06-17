Destination California: Swimming with sharks in La Jolla

LA JOLLA, Calif. (KSWB) – Shark season is just starting up in the waters near La Jolla.

There are plenty of ways to interact with a native species of sharks – and we explain why visitors don’t need to be afraid.

From June to October, the Pacific Ocean near La Jolla shores gets a few extra visitors.

There’s a few ways to see them – local tour guides with Everyday California operate hour-and-a-half kayak tours where you’ll even get to go through the La Jolla Caves.

“It’s really exciting because we have the most biodiversity of anywhere in Southern California, have it out here.”

You could call this a leopard shark nursery.

Female sharks travel to the warmer waters of La Jolla annually to speed up the gestation period, which is about 9 months.

By mid-August, you can spot hundreds of leopard sharks from a bird’s eye view.

Tour guides recommend the snorkeling tour as the best way to get a peek of the sharks, and don’t worry – there’s no reason to fear these new swimming buddies.

One last bit of advice – look but don’t touch – after all, we are visiting their environment.