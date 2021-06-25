Destination California: Set sail for Catalina Island

CATALINA ISLAND, Calif. (KTLA) – Just 27 miles off the coast of Southern California, Catalina is an island paradise.

The easiest way to set sail for the island is to cruise on over aboard the Catalina Express.

Once you step foot in the tiny town of Avalon, you will find that cars are few and far between.

But you can walk just about anywhere – or you can rent a golf cart and take it for a spin.

Whether you’re on the island for a family vacation or a romantic getaway – check out the possibility of checking into the historic Hotel Atwater.

That’s the place where you can embark on the “Undersea Expedition” and come face-to-face with a whole bunch of fish.

“The fish know the sights and sounds of the boat. When the boat shows up, they are all over it,” said Lorenzo Sampson, captain of Undersea Expedition.

But if you’d rather be above water – then you definitely need to look into lifting off with California Parasail.

Eight-hundred feet of line puts you about 500 feet in the air – and what a view!

“A lot of people think it’s going to be a scary experience, when you get up there.. it’s peaceful,” said Ryan Johnson, captain of California Parasail.

If you’re looking for more high-octane experiences, once you’re back on dry land you can easily get hooked on the Catalina Aerial Adventure.

But if an island state-of-mind is what you seek, then Luau Larry’s is there to serve.

We suggest you order the Catalina cocktail known as the Wicki Wacker – it comes complete with a complimentary hat.

If simply beaching is what you do best, then reserve a lounge chair at the Descanso Beach Club.

Catalina is calling – and it’s an island paradise you just have to “sea” for yourself.