YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK (KSEE/KGPE) -- After lifting its COVID-19 closure, Yosemite National Park put in a number of new measures to minimize potential spread. Since reopening, Californians from all over have been making their way to the park.

To make the trip to the park, though, you have to prepare ahead of time. At least through July, everyone will need to make a day use reservation online at recreation.gov.