Destination California: Rolling through Santa Susana

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KTLA) – In this Destination California, we’re taking you to the Santa Susana Pass.

In 1857, it was referred to as the Simi Pass.

It’s mountainous, majestic, and beautiful.

The people who lived and worked here were linked to the rest of Southern California by the railroad.

The Santa Susana Depot was built in 1903 by the Southern Pacific Railroad.

It served passengers and farmers in Simi Valley for more than 60 years.

Inside the depot’s freight room is the breathtaking Santa Susana Pacific Model Railroad.

The HO scale model trains and the detailed scenery are extraordinary.