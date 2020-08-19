Destination California: Legoland Hotel

CARLSBAD, Calif. — Legoland and Sea Life aquarium in San Diego County might still be closed, but there’s a perfect way LEGO fans can still get a special building experience.

The Legoland hotel is open to visitors and is complete with poolside cabanas, themed rooms from your favorite LEGO shows, and their famed “big shop” to find LEGO exclusives. The special treat inside the park is the largest LEGO retail store on the West Coast. LEGO lovers can go inside and find build kits they can’t find anywhere else.

In addition to the shopping experience, there’s a display like no other inside. Finalists from the show “LEGO Masters” have their final pieces up in the shop for all to see and draw inspiration from.