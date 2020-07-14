Destination California: Johnny Cash Trail in Folsom

FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) – The history of Folsom can’t be told without Johnny Cash.

So it’s fitting that with all the outdoor recreation in Folsom, a trail was built in his name.

Lorraine Poggione, the city’s parks and recreation director, says the trail itself is just the start.

The plan is to add huge art installations along the almost three-mile route.

Since the pandemic started, city officials say they have seen a 50% increase in use on the Johnny Cash Trail, as more people look to get out of the house and explore the city of Folsom.

“We’ve seen an almost doubling of trail traffic,” Poggione said. “And there is now 107,000 people have used the trail in 5 and a half months.”

The trail has constant reminders of Johnny Cash’s famous song about the prison and it’s marked with guitar picks painted on the ground.

Along the trail, visitors will find interesting markers that tie the Johnny Cash Trail into the local history in Folsom.

“It really kind of brings together the history and everything for the younger generation,” Yaz Mirgoli shared.

When people finish with the trail, they can walk through the Folsom Historic District, paddle Lake Natoma, kite-surf on nearby Folsom Lake or explore the rest of Folsom’s 50 miles of bike trails.

“History is always a good thing. It’s a great thing,” Orlando Panelli said.