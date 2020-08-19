Destination California: Horseback riding in San Diego

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. — Third generation ranchers are taking you for a ride in the Tijuana River Valley. On this Destination California road trip, Heather Lake takes us to the trails in southern San Diego.

During the pandemic, the rides stick to the back country trails but usually, these horse lovers are busy with sandy proposals. While the beaches are closed for riding, the guided trail rides are a great way to stay socially distant and get your first experience on a horse.

Ponyland San Diego has been operating since 2008 and they have everything from carriage rides, a petting zoo, horseback riding lessons and their famed rides through the trails. The petting zoo has a variety animals and in the spring and summer months are home to some of the sweetest baby goats and piglets. They also have a resident turtle and a camel waiting to take pictures during your visit.

So hop on a horse and get a look at a different side of San Diego!