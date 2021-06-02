Destination California: Horseback riding in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – In today’s Destination California – whether you’re a kid or an adult, horseback riding offers a unique perspective to get outdoors and enjoy the beauty of Kern County.

We decided to stir up some fun and gitty on up at the Rancho Rio Equestrian Center in Bakersfield.

Pam is a horse hobbyist at Rancho Rio.

“We take in horses that need homes that people can’t use anymore. We take them in, work with them, and get them ready, do lessons with them. If a kid bonds with them, we have them lease the horse, learn to clean the pins, learn to take care of the horse, do lessons on the horse, at the end of the year then the horse is theirs, they don’t have to pay for the horse. That’s if the horse bonds with them. Every horse doesn’t go out to a kid, but that’s how we kind of started this, was to help pay for the horse,” she said.

“It’s great to get kids out, it teaches them a lot that had to take care of a horse, it teaches them about being independent. For those out there who maybe have never got on a horse, or they’re scared, what kind of advice can you give them that why they should try horseback riding?” Pam added.

“The outside of a horse is good for the inside of man… a Pat Parelli saying that I think he got that from someone else but that has always stuck with me. If you have anxiety like a lot of the kids or even the teenagers that come here, the parents bring them because they’re having anxiety because of COVID. Everyone stuck inside. They bring them and they brush the horses, the horses respond to them and gets them a calming and soothing feeling about themselves and then they get through that anxiety.”