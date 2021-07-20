Destination California: Exotic adventures at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE24) – Right in the middle of Fresno is a place that will take you on exotic adventures around the world and around California without ever leaving the Central Valley.

“There’s so much to do at Fresno Chaffee Zoo. We have so many great exhibits, a lot to see and a lot to do for a full day of outdoor family fun.”

Make your own safari fun at African Adventure.

The exhibit has ostriches, cheetahs, and a trio of white rhinos that you can see from a distance.

But take advantage of the opportunity to get up close to the giraffes at their feeding station.

“That’s where you can get eye to eye with our tower of giraffes, feed them lettuce, learn about them. And they really act like ambassadors for their species to everyone who comes here and gets to feed a giraffe.”

You can also get up close and feed the stingrays at Stingray Bay.

You’ll encounter a shark or two, but not the kind you would find in the movie “Jaws.”

Be sure to check out the Chaffee Zoo’s homage to the Central Coast at Sea Lion Cove.

“It is the sights, the sounds, the smells even. It is just a beautiful exhibit where you can see some animals that you would normally see in their natural habitat in California.”

The coolest thing about coming down to Sea Lion Cove is that you go underground so it looks like you are swimming with the sea lions.

You’ll find some underwater creatures in the reptile house.

But out of the 40 different species, the king cobra and komodo dragon are the big attractions.