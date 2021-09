A series of earthquakes shook the Anza area after hitting in the San Jacinto Mountains north of the Riverside County town Tuesday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The largest was a magnitude 3.5 that struck 5 1/2 miles north-northwest of Anza about 3:57 p.m., which followed a magnitude 3.4 with an epicenter nearby at 3:41 p.m., USGS said.