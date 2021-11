SAN DIEGO - Escondido police Officer Brett Byler was honored Tuesday with a funeral procession after he died this month following a nearly two-year battle with glioblastoma.

Last February, Byler was found with a 5.5-centimeter brain tumor that the department said had "grown and crossed the mid-line of his brain." He had surgery within days to remove much of the tumor and continued to undergo chemotherapy for the parts of the tumor that remained.