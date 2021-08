SAN DIEGO -- U.S. Border Patrol agents say they arrested two convicted sex offenders just outside San Diego County early Wednesday.

The first encounter happened around 1 a.m. when agents found one individual illegally entering the U.S. in Calexico, a news release from the agency said. The second person was intercepted by agents around 2 a.m. in the Jacumba Wilderness region near Ocotillo.