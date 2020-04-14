Advertise with FOX 5

FOX 5 is the local FOX Network TV station proudly serving San Diego. FOX 5 is a staple in Southern California, providing viewers with accurate & engaging news, sports and entertainment programming. FOX 5 produces 56.5 hours of local news per week that is delivered by award winning anchors with strong ties to the local community. Our newscasts reach over 900,000 San Diego adults 18+ each week. The powerful combination of leading edge news, FOX Sports and FOX Prime makes FOX 5 a natural marketing partner for companies looking to grow their business.

WHAT WE DO

FOX 5 helps local and national businesses reach consumers and potential customers through innovative & strategic marketing campaigns. FOX 5 offers a creative blend of marketing solutions like television and digital platforms as well as community-based events and integrated sponsorships – all of which reach your target audience. Our goal is to provide the best marketing value and services for your investment and to make a real difference in your business.