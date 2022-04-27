(KRON) — The San Jose Police Department has released the identities of the three suspects charged and arrested for the kidnapping of 3-month-old Brandon Cuellar. Jose Ramon Portillo, 28, Yesenia Guadalupe Ramirez, 43, and Baldomeo Sandoval, 37, have all been charged in the crime. All three are San Jose residents.

Charges levied against the suspects include kidnapping, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, child abduction and home invasion. The trio is charged with taking 3-month-old Brandon Cuellar from his home in broad daylight Monday while his grandmother was unloading groceries.

Investigating officers got a break in the case on Tuesday after a nursing home employee recognized a minivan that had been identified in a tweet from the California Highway Patrol. The tweet was subsequently deleted, but not before the nursing home employee spotted the vehicle and tipped off law enforcement.

They will make their initial appearance in court on Thursday. Law enforcement has yet to publicly reveal a motive in the crime.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.