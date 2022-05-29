SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — IKEA will be teaming up SunPower Corp. to make solar energy more accessible to customers, the company announced in a press release this month. The move, which is being called Home Solar with IKEA, will allow customers to purchase solar panels and other home solar solutions at IKEA stores.

However, as of May 29, only members of the IKEA Family customer loyalty program can purchase the home solar products. These products will allow homeowners to generate and store their own renewable energy and live more sustainably, IKEA said.

The solar products are expected to launch in select California stores this fall. The company did not specify if that includes the two Bay Area locations in Palo Alto and Emeryville.

IKEA says SunPower is a trusted brand with over 35 years in the solar industry. SunPower is headquartered locally in San Jose.

IKEA has 68 locations in North America, according to its website. The full press release of the announcement can be read here.