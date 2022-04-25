SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department is searching for a man who kidnapped a 3-month-old baby Monday afternoon. Police said the suspect entered a residence in the 1000 block of Elm Street and left with the infant. The family did not recognize the suspect.

The suspect was a Hispanic male who was wearing black pants, a dark blue shirt, gray shoes with white trim, a gray baseball hat and a black face mask. The baby carrier was black with a white blanket.



Images of Brandon Cuellar and his kidnapper from the San Jose Police Department.

The child, Brandon Cuellar, was wearing a white long-sleeve onesie with dinosaurs on it.

Anyone with information is asked to call SJPD detectives at (408) 277-4166.

This is a developing story. Check back with KRON for updates.