Save with these Halloween 2020 specials

SAN DIEGO — Halloween is going to look a little different this year, but you can still celebrate — and on a budget! Check out the following promotions from businesses all over San Diego.

Have a hoppy Halloween at Pacific Beach AleHouse, where you can get your fill of brews and views with $5 house beer available all day!

Have a haunted time right from home with savory cuisine courtesy of Mongolian Hot Pot. The Clairemont Mesa eatery will offer guests a spooky 13% off of all Hot Pot Home Kits, Monday through Friday from Oct. 19 through Oct. 30. Create your very own haunt pot with kits available for two, four, or six people. All kits feature a variety of fresh ingredients, including signature soup broth, hand-made noodles, veggies and premium proteins. Orders are available for pick-up or delivery.

Located in Mira Mesa, Shabu Works will feature a Squad Ghouls weekday dine-in special, from Monday, Oct. 19 through Friday, Oct. 30. Bring in your squad of four, and the fourth person dines free when you tag Shabu Works on social media. Customize and show off your perfect hot pot creations, complete with savory soup-base options including Garlic Miso Tonkotsu and Spicy Curry, premium proteins such as pork belly, US Wagyu beef and more. With a wide variety of ingredients, the options to get creative are endless. Shabu Works is currently open for dine-in and outdoor dining.

The Taco Stand understands that trick-or-treating might look a little different this year, which is why they’re offering $1 paletas on Halloween! Whether you opt for Oreo, Pistachio, Coconut or one of their many other indulgent flavors, this is one treat you can count on this year. Maybe don’t throw this one in your pillowcase!

Visit Chula Vista’s historic Third Avenue Village for an exclusive, treat-filled collaboration. Chula Vista Brewery will partner with Mmm…Cakes for a Hocus Pocus Halloween pop-up on Oct. 30 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Pair your brews with decadent treats including the Poison Caramel Apple, Book Brownie, and the Black Flame Candle Cake — an apple spice cake with white chocolate buttercream. The bakery, which will make its debut along Third Avenue later this year, will begin taking orders online on Oct. 16!

Head to any City Tacos location on Oct. 31 and receive a free quesadilla when you come in wearing your Halloween costume. The taqueria will also host a social media costume contest, with a chance to win a $25 gift card. To participate, simply snap a photo in costume at any location and tag City Tacos on social media. Make sure to try the October Taco of the Month before October ends: the Vegan Sweet Potato Taco, featuring a golden fried purple sweet potato over black been mousse and topped with micro greens, pico de gallo, and a vegan basil aioli. Outdoor dining is available at all locations.

Break Point will offer fun, food, and boos this Halloween. The Pacific Beach destination will feature a specialty Blue-BOO-ry Passionfruit Sour cocktail alongside savory bites including wings and carne asada fries. Come in dressed to impress and enter Break Point’s costume contest. Upload a photo in your costume at Break Point for a chance to win a prize! The beach destination is currently open for limited dine-in seating with spacious booths and tables.