We’re Still Open!

Looking for businesses still open during the coronavirus? With your help, we have assembled a live, searchable database of the businesses that are still open during the coronavirus pandemic. Many of these businesses will have different hours so be sure to call ahead, or check on Google Maps.

The businesses still open during coronavirus are characterized by region according to the map below.

Search for a business via name, category or neighborhood/region. Share this page with others that would like to list their business as still open during coronavirus!

If you do not see your business and would like it to be listed, please fill out the form below. For more information from San Diego county on which businesses are considered essential, click here.